CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carbondale, IL

SIU Basketball | Muila overcomes 2 knee surgeries to return to court

By Todd Hefferman
The Southern
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARBONDALE — There was a morning in July that, for a moment, J.D. Muila had to remind himself where he was. The 6-foot-8, 240-pound junior forward that was supposed to battle for a starting position for the Saluki men's basketball team was still battling to practice. Just a year ago, he was the starting forward for a 30-3 Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College team that was the second seed at the NJCAA Tournament before it was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. Muila, ranked the 24th-best junior college player in the country by jucorecruiting.com, averaged 6.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. He was to be the first Canadian to ever suit up for SIU's men's team.

thesouthern.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike Thursday, the first major walkout at the agricultural machinery giant in more than three decades. The union had said its members would walk off the job if no deal has been reached Wednesday. The vast majority of the union rejected a contract offer earlier this week that would have delivered 5% raises to some workers and 6% raises to others at the Illinois company known for its green tractors.
MOLINE, IL
The Hill

Kyrie Irving explains his decision to remain unvaccinated

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving on Wednesday explained his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 a day after his team announced it was suspending him because his stance made him ineligible to play or practice in their arena. Irving framed his decision as standing up for people who lose...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Carbondale, IL
College Sports
City
Carbondale, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois College Basketball
Carbondale, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois College Sports
City
Louisville, IL
Carbondale, IL
Sports
Fox News

FDA releases new salt guidance aimed at reducing levels

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday issued final guidance to the food industry for voluntarily reducing sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods. The agency aims to cut the average sodium intake by 12% – from 3,400 to 3,000 milligrams a day – over the next two and a half years.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Dennis Rodman

Comments / 0

Community Policy