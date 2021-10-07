SIU Basketball | Muila overcomes 2 knee surgeries to return to court

CARBONDALE — There was a morning in July that, for a moment, J.D. Muila had to remind himself where he was. The 6-foot-8, 240-pound junior forward that was supposed to battle for a starting position for the Saluki men's basketball team was still battling to practice. Just a year ago, he was the starting forward for a 30-3 Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College team that was the second seed at the NJCAA Tournament before it was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. Muila, ranked the 24th-best junior college player in the country by jucorecruiting.com, averaged 6.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. He was to be the first Canadian to ever suit up for SIU's men's team.