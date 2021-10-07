CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO picks up film about boxer who escaped Auschwitz death march

By Gabe Friedman
Forward
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(JTA) — HBO has bought the rights to “The Survivor,” a film by acclaimed Jewish director Barry Levinson based on the true story of a boxer who escaped an Auschwitz death march after being forced to fight with his fellow prisoners. Jewish actor Ben Foster will star as Harry Haft,...

Bad Left Hook

HBO Films acquires Barry Levinson boxing movie “The Survivor”

HBO Films announced today that they’ve acquired the North American rights to “The Survivor,” a biographical film about boxer and Holocaust survivor Harry Haft. The film is based on a biography written by Haft’s son, Alan Haft, and tells the story of a Jewish man who was trained to box for the amusement of concentration camp guards. Harry Haft eventually escaped from Nazi captivity, and went on to a boxing career that saw him fight Rocky Marciano.
MOVIES
UPI News

HBO acquires Ben Foster film 'Survivor'

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- HBO announced Monday that it has acquired the film The Survivor. The Survivor premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. Barry Levinson directed the adaptation of Alan Haft's biography of his father, Harry Haft: Survivor of Asuchwitz, Challenger of Rocky Marciano. Ben Foster plays Harry Haft in the film.
MOVIES
Cleveland Jewish News

HBO acquires rights to biopic about boxer forced to fight fellow prisoners in Auschwitz

HBO Films has bought the North American rights to a biographical movie about a boxer who survived Auschwitz after being forced to fight fellow prisoners. “The Survivor” was directed by Jewish Academy Award-winning director Barry Levinson with BRON Studios and New Mandate Films. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and is based on the book Harry Haft: Survivor of Auschwitz, Challenger of Rocky Marciano.
MOVIES
Harry Haft
Ben Foster
Barry Levinson
Rocky Marciano
Steven Spielberg
Variety

Young Lords Documentary ‘Takeover’ Gets Feature Adaptation From Sister and Market Road Films (EXCLUSIVE)

After making its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival, the gripping documentary “Takeover” is set to be adapted into a narrative feature from Sister and Market Road Films. “Takeover” marks the first Market Road Films project to come out of its first-look deal with Sister, which was co-founded by Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider and Jane Featherstone. The short-subject documentary — directed by Emma Francis-Snyder and produced by Market Road Films’ Tony Gerber — chronicles the 12 historic hours in 1970 when 50 members of the Young Lords Party stormed the dilapidated Lincoln Hospital in the South Bronx and made their cries for...
MOVIES
Deadline

Orion Pictures Rounds Out Cast For Chinonye Chukwu Feature ‘Till’

Frankie Faison (The Wire), Jayme Lawson (The Batman), Tosin Cole (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Kevin Carroll (The Leftovers), Sean Patrick Thomas (Barbershop), John Douglas Thompson (Mare of Easttown) and Roger Guenveur Smith (Self Made: Inspired by the Life Of Madam C.J Walker) will join Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg and Jalyn Hall in Chinonye Chukwu’s feature Orion Pictures release, Till about Emmett Louis Till. The movie is currently filming in Atlanta. Till tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley (Deadwyler), whose pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son Emmett Louis Till (Hall) became a galvanizing moment that helped lead to the creation of...
MOVIES
AFP

French film festival back with a bang in Hollywood

Hollywood's French film festival unveiled its line-up Monday, with organizers hoping to capitalize on a pandemic-sparked shift towards non-English language programming in the United States. But, says deputy director Anouchka van Riel, the boom in non-English language films and television during lockdown is proof that there is a sizable market -- and appetite -- for things other than Hollywood's usual fare.
MOVIES
Washington Post

Nine barracks at Auschwitz death camp were vandalized with antisemitic, Holocaust-denying phrases

Nine windowless wooden barracks that each housed hundreds of prisoners at a time at an Auschwitz death camp were marked with antisemitic phrases and Holocaust-denying slogans on Tuesday, the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum said. The spray-painted vandalism was on buildings at Auschwitz II-Birkenau, the Nazi-run extermination site in occupied Poland....
VANDALISM
Distractify

Where Is HBO's 'Succession' Filmed? Details on the Major Filming Locations

HBO's award-winning satirical drama Succession is one of the most talked-about shows on TV right now, and a third season is on the way. The series centers around the dysfunctional Roy family, who own the global media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar Royco. As the family patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) begins to step away from his duties due to his health, his children analyze their futures and start competing for control over the company.
TV SERIES
ramascreen.com

HBO Documentary Films Acquires Worldwide And Streaming Rights To SIMPLE AS WATER

HBO Documentary Films has acquired worldwide and streaming rights to the powerful documentary SIMPLE AS WATER from Academy Award® winning filmmaker Megan Mylan (“Lost Boys of Sudan,” “Smile Pinki”). The critically acclaimed film celebrated its world premiere on closing night of the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. The documentary will have a limited theatrical run before debuting on HBO later this year and will be available to stream on HBO Max.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Billy Magnussen on Key ‘No Time to Die’ Scenes and ‘The Many Saints of Newark’

[This interview contains spoilers for No Time to Die.] For No Time to Die star Billy Magnussen, there’s no time like the present. In the 25th James Bond film from Eon Productions, Magnussen plays CIA officer Logan Ash, who, along with his fellow CIA operative Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), tries to convince a retired Bond to assist with a mission. Magnussen, who had previously worked with No Time to Die filmmaker Cary Fukunaga on the Netflix limited series Maniac, actually made his case for a Bond role on Maniac‘s red carpet. “I remember when we premiered Maniac because we found out that...
MOVIES
