HBO picks up film about boxer who escaped Auschwitz death march

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-winning multi-hyphenate Sean Penn has launched Projected Picture Works, a new independent production company he will run with producing partners John Ira Palmer and John Wildermuth. The new shingle will develop and produce films and series, collaborating with established and emerging talent to tell stories that are original, meaningful, and cinematic.
Penn, the two-time Academy Award-winning actor, director, writer, and producer, is coming off starring and directing Flag Day, released by MGM after its Cannes premiere, and he’s finishing up Gaslit, Starz’s UCP-produced Watergate limited series he’s starring in with Julia Roberts..
Palmer is a producer and former marketing executive, and Wildermuth is...
