HBO picks up film about boxer who escaped Auschwitz death march

[This interview contains spoilers for No Time to Die.] For No Time to Die star Billy Magnussen, there’s no time like the present. In the 25th James Bond film from Eon Productions, Magnussen plays CIA officer Logan Ash, who, along with his fellow CIA operative Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), tries to convince a retired Bond to assist with a mission. Magnussen, who had previously worked with No Time to Die filmmaker Cary Fukunaga on the Netflix limited series Maniac, actually made his case for a Bond role on Maniac‘s red carpet. “I remember when we premiered Maniac because we found out that...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO