This is not something you want to encounter during your afternoon commute, especially on such a busy road as I-95. However, an absolutely insane series of events unfolded on the interstate Tuesday afternoon, when police say a man who was high on drugs carjacked a tractor-trailer. It doesn't end there. Police say the suspect ended up hitting ten different vehicles as he attempted to pull away. His trail of carnage only stopped once he a guardrail off the right shoulder.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 HOURS AGO