Craig's Arreazola qualifies for WIAA state girls tennis tournament

Buy Now Janesville Craig’s Rya Arreazola returns a hit during a recent No. 2 singles match against Parker High School. Anthony Wahl

LAKE GENEVA

Rya Arreazola’s first high school girls tennis season has taken her to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament.

The Janesville Craig freshman won the Flight No. 2 championship at the Badger Sectional on Wednesday.

Badger cruised to the team title with 47 points and advanced to the state team tournament, with Craig placing second with 27 points.

Elkhorn freshman Parker Christensen won Flight No. 1 singles with a two-set victory over Badger’s Zaya Iderzul.

Arreazola improved to 14-2 on the season by winning both her matches Wednesday in straight sets. She defeated Badger’s Tinker Trent 6-4, 6-0 in the championship match.

”Rya is such a smart player,” Craig coach Pam Clutson said. “She figures out her opponents early in the match and then plays to her strengths. She also does not let the stress get to her, either.

”And playing in the Big Eight really got her ready for the tournament. She finished third in our conference, and that’s really good.”

Badger’s doubles team of Emma Fasano and Ellie Hirn won Flight No. 1.

The state individual tournament is scheduled for next Thursday through Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.

WIAA GIRLS TENNIS SECTIONALS

(Note: Top four finishers in Flight 1 singles and doubles, and champions in Flight 2 singles and doubles, automatically advance to state}

DIVISION 1

LAKE GENEVA BADGER SECTIONAL

TEAM SCORES

Lake Geneva Badger 47, Janesville Craig 27, Watertown 26, Elkhorn Area 24, Burlington 18, McFarland 17, Sun Prairie 15, DeForest 12, Oregon 12, Madison La Follette 9, Stoughton 8, Janesville Parker 2, Beloit Memorial 0, Fort Atkinson 0, Milton 0, Wilmot 0.

SINGLES

No. 1—Final: Parker Christensen (Elk) def. Zaya Iderzul (LGB) 6-2, 6-3; Third: Annalise Yang (ML) def. Ella Peotter (Ore) 6-1, 6-0.

No. 2—Final: Rya Arreazola (JC) def. Tinker Trent (LGB) 6-4, 6-0.

No. 3—Final: Lauren Haase (LGB) def. Lily Oiler (Wat) 6-2, 6-2.

No. 4—Final: Abigail Barkes (Elk) def. Nina Anderson (LGB) 6-2, 6-1.

DOUBLES

(Top four finishers in Flight 1 and top finisher in Flight 2 qualify for state)

No. 1—Final: Emma Fasano/Ellie Hirn (LGB) def. Reagan Schwartzer/Alexandra Stein (SP) 3-6, 6-4, 6-2; Third: Emma Fasano/Ellie Hirn (LGB) def. Jacey Smith/Taylor Wruck (Wat) 7-5, 6-0.

No. 2—Final: Madison Peters/Riley Quinn (Wat) def. Eni Agollari/Karyssa Norland (JC) 6-2, 7-6.

No. 3—Final: Kate McCann/Ava Bailet (LGB) def. Megan Smitz/Ashley Smitz (Bur) 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.