Woman, 31, Finds Out She Was Adopted after Taking DNA Test for Fun–Meets Birth Parents Two Weeks Later

 7 days ago
A woman decided to take a DNA test out of simple curiosity. She didn't expect to find anything unusual in the results, but soon she realized there was more to her birth story. In September, Amanda Stacy, 31, shared her story with the world. She had wanted to try the Ancestry DNA tests for years but was admittedly "skeptical" about it. She recently shared her experience and what it revealed.

Daily Mail

Covid-hit bar owner, 47, reveals how intensive care doctors told his wife he was going to die as they spent 17 minutes bringing him back to life from cardiac arrest

A bar owner who survived a string of health scares after his bout of Covid has revealed intensive care doctors warned his wife he was going to die. Andrew Mikhail, 47, was in cardiac arrest for almost 20 minutes while doctors and nurses in the intensive care ward of Wigan Hospital battled to save his life.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

