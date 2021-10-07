The 2022 Ford Mustang Stealth Edition Is the Opposite of Stealth
Ford is cutting out the middleman with the 2022 Ford Mustang. Take a stroll through your local car meet, and you’ll see a herd of blacked-out sixth-generation pony cars from the Blue Oval. Obviously, black wheels, black badges, and blacker paint are all the rage in the modified community these days, and the Ford boys and girls are no exception. Now, you can skip all that backyard 3M application and blowdrying and get your blacked-out ‘Stang right from the factory.www.motorbiscuit.com
