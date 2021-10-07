CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Ginkgo Bioworks Called a Colossal Scam by Short Seller Scorpion Capital

swfinstitute.org
 7 days ago

On October 6, 2021, short seller Scorpion Capital released a damaging 175-page report alleging that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. is a “colossal scam.” The report shows the company is highly dependent on related-party transaction revenues. The report charges that the company is a “Frankenstein mash-up of the worst frauds of the last 20 years.” Founded in 2009, Ginkgo Bioworks specializes in using genetic engineering to produce bacteria with industrial applications.

www.swfinstitute.org

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Don’t Blame Short Sellers for THG’s $2.6 Billion Problem

“Well, what a year,” said Matthew Moulding, chairman and chief executive officer of THG Group Plc, the seller of protein shakes, skincare and designer clothes, as he introduced an investor event on Tuesday. The British e-commerce company has had a rough ride since its 4.5 billion-pound ($6.1 billion) initial public...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Piles Up Another $15.8M In Gingko On Dip Amid Short-Seller Allegations

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Friday snapped up more shares in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) on the dip. The popular money manager’s investment firm snapped up 1.53 million shares — estimated to be worth $15.86 million — in the synthetic biology stock that was hit hard last week by two back-to-back short-seller reports that called the company a “colossal scam” and “a scheme.”
STOCKS
Street.Com

Ginkgo Bioworks: What Every Investors Need To Know

Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) has made headlines on Wednesday after a research firm focused on short-selling alleged the company as a "Frankenstein mash-up of the worst frauds." "At $23B market cap, it is rare to see a related-party scheme on Ginkgo’s scale in the US markets – it is, quite simply, the US version of the “China Hustle,” said Scorpion Capital on Wednesday.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
theedgemarkets.com

Wall Street darling Ginkgo caught in SPAC, short-seller selloff

(Oct 7): In the world of biotechnology and SPACs, wild fluctuations in stock prices are pretty typical. For Ginkgo Bioworks Inc. and its who’s-who list of Wall Street backers, it’s been a rough two weeks that’s seen about US$5 billion in market value wiped out. The Boston-based company counts Viking...
STOCKS
Rochester Business Journal

Hyzon responds to short-seller report

Hyzon Motors Inc., the Rochester-based global supplier of zero-emission fuel cell vehicles, on Tuesday responded to a short sell report that was released last week that tanked the company’s stock price. Tuesday afternoon, shares of Hyzon stock (Nasdaq: HYZN) had rebounded slightly to $6.35 from Monday’s low of $5.92 and a September high of $10.87. "The self-serving ...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Engineering#Hedge Fund#Colossal#Scorpion Capital#Viking Global Investors#General Atlantic#Cascade#The Reported Revenue#Allonnia Llc#Linkedin
MarketWatch

Aris Water sets IPO terms, to raise up to $318 million

Aris Water Solutions Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the profitable Texas-based water handling and recycling company is looking to raise up to $317.7 million. The company said it is offering 17.65 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $16 and $18 a share. With a total of 19.42 million Class A shares and 34.08 million Class B shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $963.0 million. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ARIS." Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $7.4 million on revenue of $102.8 million during the six months ended June 30, after a net loss of $1.3 million on revenue of $84.1 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has eased 0.2%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
swfinstitute.org

New Residential Investment Corp Buys Genesis Capital from Goldman Sachs

New Residential Investment Corp. entered into a definitive agreement to buy Genesis Capital, LLC from affiliates of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Genesis Capital LLC is a business purpose lender (private mortgage lender) that provides innovative solutions to developers of new construction, fix and flip, and rental hold projects. New Residential Investment Corp. is also buying a related portfolio of loans. Genesis is expected to originate approximately US$ 2 billion of loans in 2021 and has originated over 12,000 loans since 2014. Genesis supports developers throughout the property lifecycle, partnering to create value for their long standing and new borrower relationships. New Residential intends for Genesis to operate as an independent subsidiary of New Residential. New Residential intends to finance the transaction with existing cash and committed asset-based financing from Goldman Sachs. Headquartered in Sherman Oaks, California, Genesis has 170 employees.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
StreetInsider.com

Cathie Wood's ARK Doubles Down on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) as Short Sellers Attack Stock, Buys ~8.3M Shares

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cathie Wood's ARK was a large buyer of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) on Wednesday as short sellers attacked the stock, calling it a fraud. ARK bought ~8.3 million shares of DNA through two funds (ARKK, ARKG) during the trading session.
STOCKS
deseret.com

The real reason why Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t have a booster shot yet

Scientists with the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that Moderna did not meet all the criteria necessary for the FDA to support a booster vaccine. Per Yahoo! News, FDA scientists released new documents that show the Moderna vaccine’s booster shot created antibodies. But the difference in antibody levels before and after the booster shot wasn’t big enough to warrant a booster shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US sets new lower salt target for food industry

US health authorities on Wednesday announced a new push for the food industry to slash the salt in its products, a serious public health problem in a country where half the population suffers from hypertension. The voluntary guidelines call for reducing average sodium consumption by about 12 percent by early 2024 -- from 3,400 to 3,000 milligrams per day. Susan Mayne, a food safety expert with the Food and Drug Administration, said the change would translate to consuming roughly 60 teaspoons less salt every year. According to the FDA, the US food safety regulator, Americans consume 50 percent more sodium than what is advised, and 95 percent of children aged two to 13 are over the recommended limit.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sourcing Journal

Contempora Solves the Apparel Industry’s Need for High-Quality Knit Fabrics

Founded in 1972, Contempora is an employee-owned circular knit company based in Lumberton, N.C. Starting as a contract knitter, it has evolved into a premier knit fabric manufacturer in the United States. Today, with more than 200 machines and a capacity of over 3 million pounds per month, Contempora continues to evolve and grow to support the success of their customers. Contempora’s vast product line is composed of single- and double-knit constructions in gauges ranging from coarse to ﬁne, and since 2015, the company has purchased 55 knitting machines. These investments have increased capacity by over 25 percent, while reducing energy...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy