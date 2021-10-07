Ginkgo Bioworks Called a Colossal Scam by Short Seller Scorpion Capital
On October 6, 2021, short seller Scorpion Capital released a damaging 175-page report alleging that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. is a “colossal scam.” The report shows the company is highly dependent on related-party transaction revenues. The report charges that the company is a “Frankenstein mash-up of the worst frauds of the last 20 years.” Founded in 2009, Ginkgo Bioworks specializes in using genetic engineering to produce bacteria with industrial applications.www.swfinstitute.org
