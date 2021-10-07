CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-Barre resident sentenced on child sex crimes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39jxSF_0cJYVr9K00
Tomko

WILKES-BARRE — A city resident was sentenced to spend up to 10 years behind bars after pleading guilty earlier this year to several counts of child sex.

Richard Robert “Ruth” Tomko, 46, appeared before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas on Tuesday to be sentenced.

In late June, Tomko entered a guilty plea on felony counts of aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor, and also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and indecent exposure.

Tomko was arrested last July after Wilkes-Barre Township detectives and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office said that Tomko had met with the victim on three separate occasions and assaulted them in a wooded area near Anastasia Court.

Officers posed as the victim, using the youth’s cell phone, and they uncovered texts from Tomko proclaiming love for the victim.

During the sentencing, Lupas sentenced Tomko to spend an aggregate of between 48 and 120 months, or four to 10 years, locked up in state prison. Lupas gave Tomko credit for 455 days time served. The prison stay will be followed by five years of probation.

Tomko was ordered to have no unsupervised contact with minors, or to frequent places that minors frequent. Tomko will be required to register as a tier three sex offender for life.

Tomko was remanded to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility to await assignment to a state prison.

Dale Heikes
7d ago

hey Red Riding Hood, have you been doing some shrooms? Enjoy your stay, and yes the beds are hard as a rock, and the porridge is usually cold,

ShellieB
6d ago

He? She? It? And they are teaching our children to accept this as "normal"? They want people like this reading to our children at storytime. Ugh!!

Sheba69
7d ago

oh boy idk think the inmates may give this one a lot of attention..deserved attention for messing with kids...

