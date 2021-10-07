What’s Colorado’s favorite Halloween decoration?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Construction company Lombardo Homes released a seasonal study called “Which State Decorates the Most for Halloween” after analyzing over 1,000 Google search terms, search volume per capita, over 900 homeowners ages 21 to 70 and more.

The answers are pretty surprising!

For Colorado, there’s no bones about it–we love our skeleton decorations.

Eighty-two percent of all survey participants across the nation said that they plan to decorate for spooky season this year, and per household, an average of $145 was spent on those decorations.

To read the full report, click here .

