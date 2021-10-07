MSHSAA Fall Softball District Brackets

The battle is on to become District Champions in High School Fall Softball. In Class 2 District 4, Jefferson is the 4 seed and will take on Hermann in the quarterfinals. In Class 3 Perryville is the 2-seed while the 4-seed is Fredericktown. 3-seeded St. Pius and 6-seeded Herculaneum will face off in the first round in the district. In Class 4, the 1-Seed Farmington will take on 8-seed DeSoto. 4-seed North County faces 5-seed Festus, while Hillsboro is the 2-seed and Windsor is the 3-seed. In Class 5, Seckman is the 8-seed and Fox is the 5.