CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Farmington, MO

MSHSAA Fall Softball District Brackets

mymoinfo.com
 7 days ago

The battle is on to become District Champions in High School Fall Softball. In Class 2 District 4, Jefferson is the 4 seed and will take on Hermann in the quarterfinals. In Class 3 Perryville is the 2-seed while the 4-seed is Fredericktown. 3-seeded St. Pius and 6-seeded Herculaneum will face off in the first round in the district. In Class 4, the 1-Seed Farmington will take on 8-seed DeSoto. 4-seed North County faces 5-seed Festus, while Hillsboro is the 2-seed and Windsor is the 3-seed. In Class 5, Seckman is the 8-seed and Fox is the 5.

www.mymoinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike Thursday, the first major walkout at the agricultural machinery giant in more than three decades. The union had said its members would walk off the job if no deal has been reached Wednesday. The vast majority of the union rejected a contract offer earlier this week that would have delivered 5% raises to some workers and 6% raises to others at the Illinois company known for its green tractors.
MOLINE, IL
The Hill

Kyrie Irving explains his decision to remain unvaccinated

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving on Wednesday explained his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 a day after his team announced it was suspending him because his stance made him ineligible to play or practice in their arena. Irving framed his decision as standing up for people who lose...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farmington, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Education
City
Perryville, MO
Perryville, MO
Sports
City
Hillsboro, MO
City
Farmington, MO
City
Hermann, MO
Farmington, MO
Education
City
Fredericktown, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Herculaneum, MO
Fox News

FDA releases new salt guidance aimed at reducing levels

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday issued final guidance to the food industry for voluntarily reducing sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods. The agency aims to cut the average sodium intake by 12% – from 3,400 to 3,000 milligrams a day – over the next two and a half years.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mshsaa#Brackets#Mshsaa Fall Softball#6 Seeded Herculaneum#Festus#Seckman

Comments / 0

Community Policy