WASHINGTON — Police made two arrests in an armed carjacking of an Uber driver in September, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The incident happened on the evening of Sept. 14 on the 1900 block of 14th Street in Southeast. Police said while an Uber driver was attempting to complete a drop-off when one of the passengers, who was seated directly behind him, pushed the driver's glasses off and walked out of the car to the driver's door.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 6 HOURS AGO