Silverthorne, CO

Silverthorne and Dillon post offices continue to see staffing struggles

By Lindsey Toomer
Summit Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Postal Service is still struggling to fully staff the Silverthorne and Dillon post offices, leading to more mail delays for residents. While residents say they sympathize with the pressure the few workers at the post offices are under, folks simply want to get their mail. Several Silverthorne residents have reported going at least a week without receiving their letters and packages.

