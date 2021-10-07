CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blockchain Analysis Firm Chainalysis Acquires Excygent, a Company Assisting in Cybercrime Investigations

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlockchain analysis firm Chainalysis reveals that it’s acquiring Excygent, a specialized professional services company that helps government agencies with cybercrime investigations, data processing, and lead generation. Chainalysis has collaborated with the Excygent team in order to support government agencies in investigating various high-profile cyber cases, including “the disruption of two...

