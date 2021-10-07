CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Randy Pitchford Steps Down From Gearbox Software

By Nicholas Downie
lordsofgaming.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are familiar with the Borderlands franchise it is likely that you have heard of Gearbox’s CEO and President Randy Pitchford. Known for being eccentric and very high energy, Pitchford has long been a familiar face at Gearbox. While he has had his fair share of controversy, his studio has continued to find success and grow. Now it appears he will be stepping back from Gearbox at least in terms of the gaming aspect of the company.

lordsofgaming.net

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Borderlands’ developer Gearbox Software has a new president

The company behind the incredibly successful ‘Borderlands’ series is having a good time of it, it seems. There’s been a little bit of a shake up, and there’s a new president of the software side of things, though the co-founder of the company, Randy Pitchford is going nowhere, having sort of been promoted. It’s all a bit confusing.
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

Arkane Lyon Studio Head Departs After 16 Years With The Company

Change is constant within the gaming industry. With many developers having a history with many different companies throughout their careers. It is incredibly rare for a developer to stay long-term in a studio without being poached, or taking a big step forward in their career. However, there are some developers who make a team their home and become an anchor for that studio. This is a description of Arkane Lyon’s Romulad Capron who spent just over 16 years with the studio. Officially becoming Studio Director of Arkane Lyon in 2019, he was a critical leader in the shipment of the studio’s latest game Deathloop. It appears that his journey with the company has ended there.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy