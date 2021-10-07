Randy Pitchford Steps Down From Gearbox Software
If you are familiar with the Borderlands franchise it is likely that you have heard of Gearbox’s CEO and President Randy Pitchford. Known for being eccentric and very high energy, Pitchford has long been a familiar face at Gearbox. While he has had his fair share of controversy, his studio has continued to find success and grow. Now it appears he will be stepping back from Gearbox at least in terms of the gaming aspect of the company.lordsofgaming.net
Comments / 0