McDaniel tightens hold on Southern's starting QB spot

By JIM KLEINPETER
theadvocate.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Southern University starting quarterback job has changed hands, and during last week’s open date, Bubba McDaniel tightened his grip on the job. McDaniel got his second career start in the Jaguars' Southwestern Athletic Conference opener in a 38-25 victory against Mississippi Valley State, and the job is his for the foreseeable future. He’ll take the first snaps when Southern plays at Texas Southern in the Arlington Showdown at Arlington Stadium on Saturday at 4 p.m.

