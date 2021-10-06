CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MD

Columbia Ranked ‘Safest City In America’ By WalletHub For Fourth Consecutive Year

CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IBBKc_0cJYStjj00

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Columbia was ranked the “Safest City in America” by WalletHub for the fourth consecutive year.

The ranking was out of 182 cities and was based on criteria, home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety.

“This accolade is a testament to the excellent quality of life we cherish in Howard County,” said County Executive Calvin Ball. “For many of us, home is somewhere you feel secure and part of an inclusive community. We all want to be and feel safe in our neighborhoods. I want to thank our police officers, firefighters and paramedics, social workers, community advocates, and engaged residents for working together to achieve this honor for our community once again. Public safety and keeping our community safe remains a top priority of mine. I recognize that we still have work to do and will continue to make sure every community in Howard County is and feels the safest it can be.”

Did COVID-19 Misinformation Play A Role In This Howard County Couple's Murders?

“Howard County continues to have one of the lowest crime rates in the state and the region,” said Police Chief Lisa Myers. “We focus on restorative justice programs to reduce recidivism and divert people away from the criminal justice system whenever possible. We also train our officers and dispatchers in crisis intervention techniques to help safely resolve mental health crises without injury or criminal arrest. When combined with our community outreach programs and commitment to equity in policing, these efforts help reduce the impact of crime on the communities we serve.”

“Columbia was built on the principle that people of all backgrounds – together – make a vibrant community,” said Columbia Association (CA) President and CEO Lakey Boyd. “The high quality of life we’re able to enjoy is achieved when each individual feels safe being exactly who they are, living in their neighborhoods, sending their kids to school and enjoying public spaces. CA is grateful to be part of that mission, and this team continues to be committed to providing places and programs where everyone feels welcome and safe in their environment. We thank everyone who works tirelessly to earn Columbia this kind of recognition.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Why Virginia's 2021 election matters

Virginia's gubernatorial election is now less than three weeks away... A big question for national political followers is whether Virginia will continue a trend we saw among voters in the California recall: a decline in President Joe Biden's standing.
VIRGINIA STATE
CNN

Major US banks are booming

Several of America’s largest financial firms reported strong earnings and revenue thanks to solid demand for loans and better credit quality, mergers and IPOs. CNN’s Paul R. La Monica reports.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
County
Howard County, MD
Howard County, MD
Government
Columbia, MD
Government
City
Columbia, MD
CNN

When parents scream at school board meetings, how can I teach their children?

(CNN) — The season premiere of "Saturday Night Live" earlier this month featured the cast poking fun at reports of violence and chaos at school board meetings all over this country. Unfortunately, it was not a hyperbolic depiction. I found it hard to laugh at the skit, because it hit very close to home.
KIDS
CNN

Alex Murdaugh taken into custody in Florida

Once-prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh has been taken into custody in Florida on suspicion of misappropriating settlement funds in connection with the 2018 death of his family's longtime housekeeper, authorities said Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Mental Health#Crime Rates#Columbia Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CNN

Biden to update public on national vaccination program and pandemic response

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Thursday will highlight the ongoing work on Covid-19 vaccine booster shots and tout the effectiveness of vaccination requirements as he updates the public on his administration's response to the pandemic, a White House official told CNN. Biden will deliver remarks after he and Vice...
POTUS
CNN

John Deere workers go on strike

About 10,000 members of the United Auto Workers union went on strike against John Deere after rejecting proposed wage deal. CNN’s Alison Kosik reports.
LABOR ISSUES
CNN

Biden alone can't end the supply chain crisis

New York (CNN Business) — The Biden administration is making a concerted effort to ease the extreme stress on supply chains that is causing sticker shock, leaving store shelves empty and creating lengthy shipping delays. The centerpiece is a 90-day sprint, announced Wednesday, aimed at unclogging port congestion by moving...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

Teen bitten by coyote at Chatham beach

CHATHAM, Mass. — Officials are warning the public not to feed coyotes after a teenager was bitten by a coyote Monday at a Chatham beach. Police said the teen and a friend were eating on a blanket at 8 p.m. near the second lot of Harding's Beach. A coyote approached and bit the teen on the ankle.
CHATHAM, MA
CNN

CNN

676K+
Followers
105K+
Post
557M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy