Ottumwa, IA

Girls swimming: Chelgren swims to four wins at Roosevelt

By Courier sports reports
Ottumwa Courier
Ottumwa Courier
 7 days ago

DES MOINES – Leah Chelgren refused to lose against the best team in the CIML Metro conference.

The Ottumwa senior was part of four winning swims for the Bulldog girls on Tuesday, securing individual victories in both the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke while helping OHS score wins in the 200-yard free and medley relays wins. Roosevelt picked up the dual win over the Bulldogs, 106-60, in a battle with a conference dual championship implications.

Chelgren joined Mac Payne, Libby Moses and Ava Johnson in both of Ottumwa's relay wins on Tuesday. The returning state qualifying teams finished with a time of 2:00.26 in the 200-yard medley and a time of 1:48.85 in the 200-yard free relay, moving within five seconds of the school record in the event.

Payne continued her quest for the school's 50-yard freestyle record, scoring a win in the race against Roosevelt on Tuesday in 26.5 seconds. Chelgren won the 100-yard butterfly, edging Grace Ulrick by 2.14 seconds finishing the race in 1:08.59 while posting a winning time of 1:05.54 in the 100-yard backstroke.

Ottumwa (6-2, 3-1 CIML Metro) heads to Des Moines Lincoln next Tuesday.

Ottumwa Courier

Girls swimming: Johnson scores Ottumwa swimming wins at Lincoln

DES MOINES – Ava Johnson helped Ottumwa secure a pair of wins on Tuesday in a CIML Metro conference dual at Des Moines Lincoln. Johnson scored Ottumwa's only individual victory against the Railsplitters, edging Isabel Naderman by less than a second in the 200-yard individual medley. Johnson posted a winning time of 2:31.07, beating out Naderman by 0.78 seconds.
OTTUMWA, IA
Ottumwa Courier

Prep volleyball: Trojans knock off Southeast champs

FAIRFIELD – Mount Pleasant may have left Fairfield High School with the top prize in the Southeast Conference. The Trojans, however, made sure the Panthers didn't leave with a perfect record in the conference tournament. Fairfield clinched a winning mark in the two-day pool-play tournament by spoiling Mount Pleasant's bid for a fifth straight win with an 18-25, 25-17, 25-15 victory in Tuesday night's tournament finale.
FAIRFIELD, IA
Ottumwa Courier

JUCO basketball: Warriors tip off preseason hoops

OTTUMWA – The preseason slate for the 2021-22 Indian Hills men's basketball program is underway. The Warriors opened play at Fort Worth in the Dallas Blowout Jamboree, playing three games on Friday at the Game On Sports Complex. The three-game schedule for the Warriors was part of a 90-game lineup over the course of the weekend featuring some of the top National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) programs.
OTTUMWA, IA
Ottumwa Courier

Ottumwa Courier

