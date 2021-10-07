Girls swimming: Chelgren swims to four wins at Roosevelt

DES MOINES – Leah Chelgren refused to lose against the best team in the CIML Metro conference.

The Ottumwa senior was part of four winning swims for the Bulldog girls on Tuesday, securing individual victories in both the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke while helping OHS score wins in the 200-yard free and medley relays wins. Roosevelt picked up the dual win over the Bulldogs, 106-60, in a battle with a conference dual championship implications.

Chelgren joined Mac Payne, Libby Moses and Ava Johnson in both of Ottumwa's relay wins on Tuesday. The returning state qualifying teams finished with a time of 2:00.26 in the 200-yard medley and a time of 1:48.85 in the 200-yard free relay, moving within five seconds of the school record in the event.

Payne continued her quest for the school's 50-yard freestyle record, scoring a win in the race against Roosevelt on Tuesday in 26.5 seconds. Chelgren won the 100-yard butterfly, edging Grace Ulrick by 2.14 seconds finishing the race in 1:08.59 while posting a winning time of 1:05.54 in the 100-yard backstroke.

Ottumwa (6-2, 3-1 CIML Metro) heads to Des Moines Lincoln next Tuesday.