Golf outing held for good cause

Golfers hit the links Wednesday for a good cause. The Allen Lima Leadership hosted the 6th annual Teddy Bear Golf Outing on Wednesday at Hidden Creek Golf Course. The event was supposed to be held on September 22nd but was rained out. The format was a 4-person scramble shotgun start, that was 80 plus golfers around the area coming together for the outing. The event had sponsors as well, which will go to help with providing teddy bears to area children while they stay in the hospital.