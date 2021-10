WENATCHEE - It wasn’t the most comfortable of conversations during Tuesday night’s Wenatchee school board meeting. Things got a little tense when board members expressed why they felt the need to keep board meetings online for the time being. The topic was addressed after board members abruptly adjourned an Aug. 24 meeting after a group of people who openly expressed their stance against masking kids in schools disrupted the meeting, prompting the board to reconvene online. It was later decided that all meetings would be conducted via Zoom indefinitely after police determined that a threat made to board members on Sep. 10 was ‘credible.’

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO