Tuscaloosa, AL

Fuller Goldsmith, 'Chopped Junior' winner, dead at 17

By Samantha Ibrahim
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cooking world is mourning Fuller Goldsmith, the winner of Food Network’s "Chopped Junior" and "Top Chef Junior," days before his 18th birthday. The Alabama native has died of cancer at the age of 17, production company Magical Elves announced Wednesday. "We are devastated after hearing about the loss of...

Cheryl Miller
6d ago

I remember watching that season, he will be greatly missed, he was a very very happy young man. Now you're no longer in pain, and with our dear Lord.

CBS News

Teen chef who appeared on "Chopped Junior" dies at 17

A teen chef who won an episode of Food Network's "Chopped Junior" has died at the age of 17. Fuller Goldsmith died on Tuesday after a long battle with leukemia. Saturday would be his 18th birthday, WIAT, a CBS affiliate in Birmingham, Alabama, reports. Goldsmith appeared on "Chopped Junior," a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Syracuse.com

Rapper Pooh Shiesty faces life in prison; ‘Chopped Junior’ winner dies at 17; more: Buzz

Rolling Stone reports Pooh Shiesty is facing life in prison for his role in an armed robbery in Florida. The “Back in Blood” rapper, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, is accused of shooting a man in the buttocks during a October 2020 hotel encounter that included a rented McLaren, drugs and high-end sneakers. When Williams fled the scene with two others, a Louis Vuitton bag stuffed with $40,912 in cash fell out of the driver’s seat of the McLaren; investigators say the serial numbers on one of the recovered bills matched a $100 bill flashed on Williams’ Instagram account days before the robbery. In a separate incident, Williams, 21, is also accused of pulling a semi-automatic pistol from his waistband and waving it around the King of Diamonds club in Miami last May, allegedly firing a shot that hit a security guard in the ankle. A trial for a four-count federal indictment is scheduled to begin Oct. 25.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Guy Fieri's Touching Tribute To Fuller Goldsmith Has Fans Shedding Tears

Although public figures lead lives that are distant from our own, it is upon witnessing their highs and lows that a universal human connection becomes evident. Fans of the "Chopped Junior" and "Top Chef Junior" series are coming together to honor and cherish the memory of Fuller Goldsmith, who died of cancer at the age of 17. Goldsmith was a remarkable young chef who won "Chopped Junior" in 2017, wowing viewers across the country with his positive attitude and impressive kitchen skills (via E Online).
INDIO, CA
country1037fm.com

Chopped Junior Champion Passes Away At Age 17

I was unfamiliar with the name “Magical Elves” in terms of the entertainment industry until this morning. I wish I still was. This is the production company that works in conjunction with The Food Network to produce shows like “Chopped Junior.” On of the past champions on that show was a cancer-battling boy from Alabama, Fuller Goldsmith. On their Instagram page yesterday, Magical Elves informed the world that Fuller had lost his fight to that awful disease at the age of 17.
Houston Chronicle

Disaster strikes again for celebrity chef Rachael Ray

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray is sifting through the ruins of another home. A little over a year after a fire destroyed her Warren County home, Ray tells People magazine the New York City apartment she shares with husband John Cusimano was flooded when the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit earlier this month.
New York Post

‘X Factor’ star Freddie Combs dead at 49

Freddie Combs, a minister and one-time star of music competition show “The X Factor” has passed away. He was 49. Combs’ wife, Kay, told TMZ the singer died last Friday following a slate of health problems. His death was not COVID-19 related but due to kidney failure. Freddie was surrounded by friends and family at a Florida hospital at the time of his death.
