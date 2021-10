GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — It's dark. You're on an isolated road. It looks like a police car is pulling you over. Are you sure it's actually a law enforcement officer?. A New Hope man was recently arrested and charged with impersonating a peace officer. He allegedly altered the lights on his car, pulled a woman over, and tried to take the keys out of the ignition. Leonard Ray Clark was arrested and charged with impersonating a peace officer. He was booked into the Marshall County Jail and later released on a $20,000 bond.

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO