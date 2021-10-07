CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wethersfield, CT

Local TikTok influencer using platform, her story to raise awareness of domestic violence, available resources

By Stephanie Simoni
WTNH
WTNH
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cu7Q1_0cJYLJMi00

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. – A local TikTok creator is now telling her story and raising awareness for domestic violence.

Kayla Murphy is known as “KayKayBlondiee” to her more than 100,000 followers. She feels fortunate she has a supportive family who helped her go to police when she says her former boyfriend attacked her in the summer of 2020.

It started when she expressed to him that he had left the toilet seat up in the bathroom.

“He came over and he grabbed me by the throat and he said “you’re a nitpicking b—- and other kinds of profanities,” Murphy said.

Since telling her story, she has heard from other survivors, and she has a message for them.

“You should be so proud of yourself for leaving and I don’t think enough people get that encouragement the way I got that encouragement… like more people need to know that they matter,” Murphy said.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. So, she started selling sweatshirts and t-shirts with a Halloween theme. $5 of the proceeds from each sale go to two different non-profits in the state that help survivors.

For more about Murphy and her mission click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

Doctor discusses a new mammogram technique and its benefits

(WTNH) – With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we continue to highlight the different techniques and options available to women diagnosed with breast cancer. There’s a new mammogram technique, contrasted enhanced mammograms. Dr. Niamey Wilson, Associate Director of the Breast Program at Hartford HealthCare is here to discuss the new technique. Watch the video […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

1K+
Followers
566
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy