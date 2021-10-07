Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adair, Bates, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Chariton by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-07 04:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-07 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adair; Bates; Buchanan; Caldwell; Carroll; Cass; Chariton; Clay; Clinton; Cooper; Daviess; De Kalb; Grundy; Henry; Howard; Jackson; Johnson; Lafayette; Linn; Livingston; Macon; Pettis; Platte; Putnam; Randolph; Ray; Saline; Schuyler; Sullivan DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0