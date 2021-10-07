CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, KY

Flood Advisory issued for Franklin, Scott by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-06 20:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Franklin; Scott The National Weather Service in Louisville has extended the * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Franklin County in central Kentucky Scott County in central Kentucky * Until 1230 AM EDT. * At 1120 PM EDT, Previous heavy rainfall over upstream areas is causing North Elkhorn Creek and Elkhorn Creek to rise quickly. Additional small stream flooding is likely tonight. The Switzer Covered Bridge along Rocky Branch Rd is covered with water. Please avoid this area until the water subsides. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Georgetown, Stamping Ground, Sadieville, Skinnersburg, Longlick, Minorsville, Biddle, Duval, Suterville and Mallard Point.

