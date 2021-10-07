CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Inner Circle vs. Men of the Year and Former UFC Champion Junior dos Santos Announced of Oct. 15 AEW Rampage

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
This week's AEW Dynamite saw Sammy Guevara successfully retain the TNT Championship against Bobby Fish. But the "Spanish God's" celebration was short-lived, as Scorpio Sky and America's Top Team quickly surrounded the ring and attacked. A returning Chris Jericho and Jake Hager ran out to make the save for their fellow Inner Circle member, forcing Dan Lambert & co. to retreat. He then announced on the Oct. 15 edition of AEW Rampage, taking place in Miami, it would be Guevara, Jericho and Hager against Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior dos Santos in a six-man tag match.

