The Inner Circle vs. Men of the Year and Former UFC Champion Junior dos Santos Announced of Oct. 15 AEW Rampage

Dave Bautista (known in the pro wrestling world as just Batista) had his final run with the WWE back in 2019 leading up to a No Holds Barred match with Triple H at WrestleMania 35. He promptly retired from the business after that, and besides a quick onscreen cameo at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this year he's hasn't dipped his toe back into the wrestling world. The former WWE Champion spoke with Men's Health this week and explained his reasoning behind it, stating that he doesn't want the label "pro wrestler turned actor" to pigeonhole him into certain acting roles.

WWE ・ 23 HOURS AGO