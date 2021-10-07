CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What If…? Episode 9 recap: A fitting season finale

By Louis Skye
Cover picture for the articleIn What If…? Episode 9, the Watcher turns to the heroes and villains of the multiverse to save all life from its greatest threat. This is the moment that the animated Disney Plus show has been leading up to. In What If… The Watcher Broke His Oath? the multiverse is at stake. The Watcher doesn’t have the luxury of sitting by and watching anymore.

