What If…? Episode 9 recap: A fitting season finale

The finale of What If? should remind a lot of fans of a moment in comic book history when the Watcher, Uatu, first broke his oath when contacting the Fantastic Four, but it’s very easy to say that things took a serious step forward in this season 1 ending since Uatu had to scour the multiverse to find the warriors that would be capable of defeating Ultron, and without much surprise, the heroes and villains from the previous episodes were selected as Captain Carter, Doctor Strange, Gamora, Thor, Star-Lord, and Killmonger, were assembled as the Guardians of the Multiverse and given a quick rundown of why their presence was important and what they had to do. It was kind of amusing to see that Uatu singled out Tony Stark as not being needed for this mission, as it not only made it clear that Star wasn’t to be a part of this, but also served as a way to keep the one ego that had caused this mess in check. Despite being heroic when he needed to be, Stark’s paranoia did help to create the mess that became Ultron.

