Portland Thorns place Gavin Wilkinson on administrative leave following demands made by players amid sexual harassment scandal
Following a coordinated social media statement released by Portland Thorns players who made demands of the organization just hours before the team’s home match against the Houston Dash, the Portland Thorns have announced that President of Soccer, Gavin Wilkinson, has been placed on administrative leave by the Thorns pending the outcome of an outside investigation into his handling of sexual harassment allegations involving former coach Paul Riley and his departure from the organization.www.oregonlive.com
