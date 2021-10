The Ohio State football team is in stride with 2019 LSU’s and 2020 Alabama’s offensive production through six weeks. Can the Buckeyes maintain this pace?. The last three National Champions have all followed the same blueprint – have elite playmakers on the outside on offense and excellent quarterback play. Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow, and Mac Jones are some of the best quarterbacks in recent years despite all having different play styles and skillsets. The Ohio State football team is the next in line in terms of talent, and the Buckeyes are producing.

OHIO STATE ・ 36 MINUTES AGO