If there’s one person who has been surprisingly impressive for Michigan State football this season, it’s Payton Thorne. In a new column from The Athletic, Michigan State writer Nick Baumgardner highlights ways that both the Spartans, as well as even Michigan, have rewritten narratives this season, and both have come out undefeated. Both are ranked in the top 10. Both are ready to collide, probably as 7-0 teams, when they meet on Oct. 30.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO