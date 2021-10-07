Brazil Police Find Stash Of Nazi Material In Home Of Suspected Child Abuser

A daycare worker in Florida was caught on camera allegedly abusing a child and has since been arrested and a co-worker is facing a charge for failing to report the episode. Yamirka Menendez, 51, has been arrested and is facing child abuse charges after grabbing a 1-year-old boy by his wrists and picking him up three feet into the air before dropping him onto the floor. The boy suffered a fracture to his leg, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. Ms Menendez has also been charged with “forcibly” taking hold of a 4-month-old and slapping...

