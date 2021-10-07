CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Brazil Police Find Stash Of Nazi Material In Home Of Suspected Child Abuser

By AFP News
International Business Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Rio de Janeiro found a vast collection of Nazi uniforms and memorabilia in the home of an alleged child abuser, along with several weapons, officials said Wednesday. The 58-year-old suspect, identified as Aylson Proenca Doyle Linhares, was arrested Tuesday after a couple from his neighborhood reported him for abusing their 12-year-old son, said police commissioner Luis Armond, who is leading the investigation.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTVW

Police: Man arrested after abusing child inside restaurant

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A Loogootee man was arrested in Jasper after police said he abused a foster child in his care. Police were sent to McAlister’s Deli on Saturday afternoon for possible child abuse that happened inside the business. The victim and suspect had already left by the time...
JASPER, IN
The Independent

Daycare worker caught on camera abusing child, police say

A daycare worker in Florida was caught on camera allegedly abusing a child and has since been arrested and a co-worker is facing a charge for failing to report the episode. Yamirka Menendez, 51, has been arrested and is facing child abuse charges after grabbing a 1-year-old boy by his wrists and picking him up three feet into the air before dropping him onto the floor. The boy suffered a fracture to his leg, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. Ms Menendez has also been charged with “forcibly” taking hold of a 4-month-old and slapping...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Jonesboro Sun

Police find 1.71 pounds of meth on suspect

JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was being held on a $500,000 bond Wednesday after District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge him with a litany of drug and firearm charges. Thomas Demetrius Williams, 37, of 2902 Breezewood Drive, is charged with trafficking a controlled substance, simultaneous possession of...
JONESBORO, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolf Hitler
New York Post

Huge stash of Nazi memorabilia found at home of alleged pedophile in Brazil

Police in Rio de Janeiro have recovered a vast trove of Nazi uniforms, memorabilia and weapons worth almost $3.5 million at the home of an alleged pedophile, according to reports. Aylson Proenca Doyle Linhares, 58, was arrested Tuesday after a couple in his neighborhood accused him of abusing their 12-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Norway: Several killed, injured in bow-and-arrow attack

Several people were killed and others injured Wednesday by a man with a bow and arrow in Norway, according to authorities who arrested the alleged attacker. Armed with the Robin Hood-style weapon, the unidentified assailant allegedly walked around wreaking havoc on the small town of Kongsberg on Wednesday night, said local Police Chief Øyvind Aas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KATV

Saline County homicide suspect surrenders to police; child found safe

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — A man wanted in a homicide that happened in Saline County surrendered to police Friday, the sheriff's office reported. Rufus McFadden, 40, was arrested at the McDonalds on Fourche Dam Pike in Little Rock, according to the sheriff's office. He was charged with capital murder, felon in possession and endangering the welfare of a minor.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Stash#Rio De Janeiro#Abuser#Nazism#Mls Jm Rsr Jh Dw
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Suspect dies in attempted home invasion in Gahanna

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect in what police said was an attempted home invasion in Gahanna has died after being shot Sunday night, while a second suspect remains on the loose. The incident was reported at approximately 8:32 p.m. on the 800 block of Falcon Hunter Way. According to Gahanna police, the resident of […]
GAHANNA, OH
Winston-Salem Journal

3 suspects sought in child abduction, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are searching for three suspects linked to the abduction of an an 11-month-old boy Monday, according to Greensboro police. Azlazial Amir Ritter was returned to his parents early Tuesday after a vehicle he was inside was stolen from Great Stops at 5412 W. Market St. at about 9 p.m. Monday, police said.
GREENSBORO, NC
KESQ News Channel 3

Police arrest suspect involved in shooting that injured child

UPDATE: The Palm Springs Police Department has made an arrest Tuesday morning for the shooting that injured a child. At about 5:30 p.m. Monday, police officers say they located an 18-year-old suspect in a vehicle in the 3700 block of North Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs. Officers tried to stop the car but say The post Police arrest suspect involved in shooting that injured child appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Brazil
FOX Carolina

Asheville Police need help finding suspect who fired at occupied home, cars

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is asking the public for help in finding someone who fired gunshots in a local neighborhood. On Saturday, Oct. 9, officers went to the Governors View and Pinehurst Road area around 10:15 p.m. because of gunshots, according to the department. Officers found 13 nine-millimeter shell casings.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Winchester Star

Police nab suspect in modular home theft

HARRISONBURG — A suspect in the theft a modular home from a city business on the morning Oct. 3 has been arrested and the home recovered, according to Lt. Todd Miller of the Harrisonburg Police Department. Stephen Rusiecki, 61, originally of Michigan, was arrested in the town of Amherst on...
HARRISONBURG, VA
CBS Minnesota

Records Show Man Charged In St. Paul Shooting Got Multiple Breaks From The System

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man charged with murder and attempted murder in the St. Paul bar shooting last weekend has a long criminal history, and court records show 33-year-old Terry Brown should never have had a gun. It appears that at every turn Brown was given breaks by the system, breaks that allowed him to be free to go into the Seventh Street Truck bar Saturday night. In 2018, Brown was charged with a felony for violating a no-contact order in a domestic case. He had a long record, with felonies including a 2016 conviction for violating the same no-contact order. In...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WSET

Stolen mobile home recovered, suspect in custody: Police

The mobile home that was stolen from Harrisonburg last Sunday has been recovered and a suspect is in custody. Police say the suspect attached a truck to a 14-foot by 60-foot modular home equipped for transport and drove off. Harrisonburg police said the truck and mobile home were last seen...
HARRISONBURG, VA
International Business Times

Man Murders Wife, 6-Year-Old Daughter With Poison-Laced Ice Cream, Strangles Them In Sleep

A man has been arrested for murdering his wife and 6-year-old daughter by feeding them poison-laced ice cream and strangling them to death, police said. Investigators found that Tejas Patel from the city of Vadodara, in the Indian state of Gujarat, meticulously preplanned the murders after browsing online the different ways to murder someone. Patel admitted the crime during interrogation and was arrested Wednesday, police said, The Times of India reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy