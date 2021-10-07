CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida could lift 30-year ban on catching & killing goliath grouper

By Associated Press
NBC2 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
BOKEELIA, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission could lift a three-decade ban on catching and killing goliath groupers.

The goliath grouper is the biggest fish you can catch in Southwest Florida. The average adult grouper can grow up to eight feet long.

Southwest Florida waters are what many consider to be the goliath grouper capital of the world. In the waters off Bokeelia, just about every offshore fisherman will tell you the same thing.

“There’s a lot, almost too many,” Colin Jarland, a fisherman from Cape Coral, said. “You’ll be reeling in your fish and it will get ‘Goliathed’ all the time if you’re not fast enough.”

It’s that exact reason why FWC approved a draft plan to reopening the monstrous fish species for harvest for the first time since the fishery was closed in 1990 due to overfishing. Ever since then, they’ve been incredibly popular for catch and release, prompting TV shows like Captain James Marko’s “Catching Goliaths.”

“They all say the same thing, the old-timers,” Captain Marko. “The smaller ones were delicious, the bigger ones…meh…”

The proposal would allow recreational harvest of 200 goliaths per year from March to May.

FWC’s plan would create a lottery system for goliaths, allowing one per person within a slot of 20 to 36 inches. Experts said anything larger contains harmful amounts of mercury. Despite that, the fight is still worth it to many anglers.

“It’s one of those species that is going to give you a heck of a fight for sure,” Captain Marko said.

The goliath almost died off in the 1980s from overfishing and pollution, reported the Associated Press. The fish is not allowed to be caught in any other state or federal waters.

FWC’s proposal will need to be approved during a future commission meeting at a final public hearing before it’s finalized, said a spokesperson for FWC.

