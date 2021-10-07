CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Port, FL

Brian Laundrie’s dad asked to assist in the search for his son in Carlton Reserve

By Katelyn Massarelli
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A9yJu_0cJYHLzK00

NORTH PORT, Fla. – The Laundrie family’s attorney confirmed Brian’s dad, Chris Laundrie, was asked to assist law enforcement in their search for his son at the Carlton Reserve Wednesday.

“Since the preserve has been closed to the public Chris [Laundrie] has not been able to look for Brian in the only place Chris and Roberta believe Brian may be,” The family’s attorney Steven Bertolino said.

Bertolino said in a statement that the North port Police Department had to postpone Chris Laundrie’s involvement in the search. The family is hopeful there will be another opportunity to help law enforcement.

NPPD officials have not confirmed if law enforcement postponed Brian’s dad’s involvement in the search, saying the FBI is the lead on the investigation and that they would make that call.

Brian Laundrie was reported missing on Sept. 17, four days after he was last seen by his parents on Monday, Sept.13. Investigators continue to search for him and look into possible leads on where he might be.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike Thursday, the first major walkout at the agricultural machinery giant in more than three decades. The union had said its members would walk off the job if no deal has been reached Wednesday. The vast majority of the union rejected a contract offer earlier this week that would have delivered 5% raises to some workers and 6% raises to others at the Illinois company known for its green tractors.
MOLINE, IL
The Hill

Kyrie Irving explains his decision to remain unvaccinated

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving on Wednesday explained his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 a day after his team announced it was suspending him because his stance made him ineligible to play or practice in their arena. Irving framed his decision as standing up for people who lose...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Port, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
North Port, FL
Crime & Safety
City
North Port, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Fox News

FDA releases new salt guidance aimed at reducing levels

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday issued final guidance to the food industry for voluntarily reducing sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods. The agency aims to cut the average sodium intake by 12% – from 3,400 to 3,000 milligrams a day – over the next two and a half years.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian May
The Associated Press

6 killed in Beirut clashes as tensions over blast probe soar

BEIRUT (AP) — Armed clashes erupted Thursday in Beirut during a protest organized by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and its allies against the lead judge probing last year’s blast in the city’s port. At least six people were killed and dozens were wounded in the most protracted and violent street fighting in the city in years, authorities said.
MIDDLE EAST
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy