Severe Weather Statement issued for McCreary by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-06 20:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-06 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: McCreary THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WAYNE AND WESTERN MCCREARY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
