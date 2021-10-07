Dense Fog Advisory issued for Allen, Chase, Chautauqua, Elk, Greenwood, Labette, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-07 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-07 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Allen; Chase; Chautauqua; Elk; Greenwood; Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Wilson; Woodson DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Chase, Greenwood, Woodson, Allen, Elk, Wilson, Neosho, Chautauqua, Montgomery and Labette Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.alerts.weather.gov
