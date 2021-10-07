CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, NY

Structure fire in Bath leaves home a ‘total loss’

By Brandon Kyc
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 7 days ago

BATH N.Y. (WETM) – On Oct. 6, just after 4:00 p.m. The Bath Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 5373 Turnpike Road in the Town of Bath.

The fire was reported by contractors working nearby who reported heavy black smoke coming from a mobile home. First Assistant Chief Mike Fiordo was the first to arrive on scene to find the mobile home with heavy fire and requested the Bath VA Fire to set up a tanker fill site at a nearby pond.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but there were pets inside the home at the time of the fire. Members for Hargrave Construction, the ones to report the fire, were trying to save as many animals as they could, however, some were unable to be saved.

“Prior to our arrival workers from Hargrave Construction were risking their lives trying to save the family’s animals. We would like to thank them for grabbing and saving as many as they did,” said Mike Fiordo, 1st Assistant Chief of Bath Volunteer Fire Department, “When we arrived our interior and exterior crews made fast progress on extinguishing the fire that spread through the trailer. The Red Cross was called for the family.”

The Steuben County Fire Investigation Team was called to the scene and have not yet given a determination of the cause of the fire. The Bath Volunteer Fire Department calls the home a total loss.

Photos Courtesy of John Walczak

BATH, NY
