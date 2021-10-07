Sutter County reports COVID-related death

After recording no COVID-19 deaths in the Yuba-Sutter area Tuesday for the first time in about a month, a Sutter County resident was reported Wednesday to have died as a result of the virus.

The person reported Wednesday was unvaccinated and in their late 80s, according to Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County. The total number of deaths related to the virus in the region now stands at 221.

To date, 94.7 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the Yuba-Sutter area have been among the unvaccinated and partially vaccinated.

Also on Wednesday, there were 49 reported COVID hospitalizations with 12 in the intensive care unit. Mirroring the region’s death rate, 93.4 percent of COVID hospitalizations have been among the unvaccinated and partially vaccinated.

The gulf between those fully vaccinated and those who are not was driven home in a recent presentation by Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.

In it, Luu points out that during the month of September, the average weekly COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 for unvaccinated individuals in Sutter County was 763.9 or 109 per day. For those that have been vaccinated, the weekly rate in the county was 108.3 or 15 per day.

In Yuba County, which only has 48.86 percent of its population fully vaccinated, the average weekly COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 in September for unvaccinated individuals was 890.4 or 127 per day. For the vaccinated, the weekly rate in the county was 69.9 or 5 per day.

Weekly hospitalization rates in September tell a very similar story.

In Sutter County, the average weekly COVID-19 hospitalization rate per 100,000 of unvaccinated individuals for September was 34.6. For those that have been vaccinated, the weekly rate in the county was 4.3.

In Yuba County, the average weekly hospitalization rate per 100,000 of unvaccinated individuals for September was 45.3. For those that have been vaccinated, the weekly rate in the county was 8.0.