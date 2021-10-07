CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Gov. Stitt visits US-Mexico border with 10 other governors

By Rick Maranon, FOX23 News
 7 days ago
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt visited the US-Mexico border Wednesday with ten other Republican governors.

The group was invited by Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R), who said in the last eight months since the White House rescinded policies of the previous administration, illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug trafficking has exploded and is seeping into all areas of the country.

Stitt told FOX News that he was particularly concerned with the explosion of meth and fentanyl coming into Oklahoma and being distributed and sold to residents.

The group spoke with border patrol, public safety officials, and national guardsmen who have been dispatched by Abbott to make up where the federal government has backed off.

The group insists that former President Donald Trump’s border wall should be finished, and that asylum seekers should not be allowed in the U.S., be given a court date, and then hopefully those people will come back in two years for that court date after waiting for their hearing in the United States the entire time.

Comments / 27

Ray Rowe
7d ago

why is he down at the southern border? they're coming to Oklahoma to work for his contributors, so it's not even like we don't know who's hiring them. 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

Reply(5)
10
Tony Exinia
6d ago

Lol sht need to get Oklahoma stuff first instead going to fix other things in a different state. Clean up your backyard before you go into someone else backyard!

Reply(4)
4
Remnant
7d ago

He better be taking notes on what he needs to do to keep these invaders out of Oklahoma.

Reply(1)
17
