Nags Head woman killed, several injured in three-vehicle Grandy accident
A Nags Head woman was killed and several other people were injured in a three-vehicle accident that occurred on U.S. 158 just north of Grandy shortly before 3 p.m. on Oct. 6. According to Sgt. DW Weaver of the NC State Highway Patrol, Arakaki Joni Love, 60, of Nags Head, was driving a Ford Escape on 158 eastbound when she went left of center and onto 158 westbound, striking a Toyota Tundra head on.www.outerbanksvoice.com
Comments / 2