CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Committee vying to bring Olympics back to Utah set to meet with IOC next month

By Austin Facer
ABC4
ABC4
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mKeo2_0cJYFGMR00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The next step in bringing a future Olympic Games back to Utah is set to take place over 5,000 miles away next month.

Members of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games, led by President and CEO Fraser Bullock and Bid Chair Catherine Raney Norman will be heading to Lausanne, Switzerland to meet with the International Olympic Committee to discuss a potential bid.

Although a visit to the Olympic Capital may sound like fun and games, Raney Norman, a former Olympian herself, is considering this a business trip. The objective: lay the groundwork to bring another Olympic Games to Utah in either 2030 or 2034.

“We’re extremely focused and I think it’s an important stepping stone in this process,” Raney Norman explains.

MONEYBALL: How the Utah Jazz, other sports events benefit the State of Sport’s economy

Although Raney Norman, a Wisconsinite-turned-Utahn competed in four Olympic Winter Games in her career as a speed skater, meeting with the IOC for the first time in her position as Bid Chair, is drawing similar feelings that she had while representing her country in a race on the world’s stage.

“It’s just such an honor to be in this role as an athlete, as a female, as a sports leader, to be able to represent and have that voice for our state or city and the athletes,” she says. “It’s a huge honor and a huge responsibility that I take very seriously, and hold near and dear to my heart, and recognize that this is a tremendous opportunity for the United States to have.”

The 2002 Salt Lake Games were the last time the U.S. hosted the world’s grandest sporting event, which began for the first time in the modern era in 1896 but has roots in ancient Greece. Los Angeles is set to put America back in the center of the sporting world for the Summer Games in 2030. If the local committee can bring the 2030 Games to Utah, it would be the first time since 1936 that a country has hosted back-to-back Olympics and the first time ever with the alternating two-year schedule.

Should the 2030 Games not materialize for Salt Lake, the committee has also expressed an interest in hosting the Olympics in 2034.

Tokyo Olympics cost $15.4 billion. What else could that buy?

While it could be either a 28 or 32-year gap in between the lighting of an Olympic torch in Utah, Raney Norman’s pitch is going to be simple; the flame never went out in Salt Lake. The spirit is still alive and well, and the facilities that hosted the Games in ’02 are still in great shape.

“I think it’s absolutely important and critical to highlight that we have wonderful legacy venues that are more active than what they were in 2002,” she explains citing that not only are the ski sports venues in the Park City area still in use by many Olympians in training, the Olympic Oval in Kearns is still a training hub for the U.S. Speedskating Team. “These venues help to invigorate our communities and inspire our youth.”

The fact that many of the buildings, facilities, and infrastructures in the state have withstood the test of time may be one of the committee’s strongest points to make when competing against the likes of Sapporo, Japan; Barcelona, Spain; Vancouver, Canada; and Ukraine.

Utahn earns silver in Olympic climbing’s debut

Several host cities, even in recent Olympic Games, have struggled to get their world-class venues up and running in timing for the first events, and many have left their facilities to go to waste in the years afterward.

Another point that will certainly be made in Switzerland is that since hosting the Games near the beginning of the new millennium, Utah has continued to grow. With the nation’s youngest population, the fastest-growing economy, and a booming sports landscape, Raney Norman will have plenty to boast about when she pitches Utah to the IOC.

“Personally, one of the things that I have always enjoyed about living here has been you can have a good job because we are a major metropolitan city. We are innovative and progressive in our business, but you can play really hard here,” she brags. “And we have these beautiful mountains, we have incredible trails, and we just sort of have that mindset and that culture of sport here and I think sets us aside from many other cities.”

Here’s where 5 future Olympic Games will be held

Should Utah host a future Games, and Raney Norman says they’ll have a better idea of which opening to focus on by this year, she’s confident that residents will show up in droves to support the effort. Getting an Olympic volunteer’s jacket, one of the hottest items in Utah fashion back in 2002, would likely again be a must in the next decade.

“A lot of this wouldn’t be possible without the support of our community, without many of the individuals involved in this,” she saying, thanking the Olympic-loving locals. “To the volunteer effort that’s being put forward again for the tourism here in Utah, to those who are volunteering their time to help with this, this is huge. It’s extremely commendable to have that.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Utah ACT scores rise above national average

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- The Utah State Board of Education says the number of Utah students taking the American College Testing exam fell by 11 percent as schools closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the drop, the board says average composite scores rose from 20.2 in 2020 to 20.6 in 2021. Nationally, […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah boys win PGA Jr. League Championship in their debut

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (ABC4) – Team Utah takes the win at the 2021 PGA Jr. League Championship in Arizona this weekend. The Utah boys defeated Team Connecticut 7.5-4.5 to win the title, in their first championship debut. The match took place at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona on Sunday. Making the win extra special, the […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Kearns, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
ABC4

IN FOCUS: The state of golf in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – There’s an old adage against the game of golf, that it is a good walk spoiled. Don’t tell that to a golfer though. Golfers are passionate about the sport. But golf, historically and even today, can be considered expensive and elitist. Yet, Utah out of all states seems to have […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

IN FOCUS Discussion: Extending RECA for downwinders

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the United States conducted nearly 200 atmospheric nuclear weapons development tests from 1945 to 1962 at the federal Nevada Test Site. Tens of thousands of workers who were involved in uranium and mining processing that were essential to these tests were exposed to […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Olympic Games#Summer Olympics#Bid Chair#The Olympic Capital#Olympian#The Utah Jazz
ABC4

Memorial scholarship established for University of Utah’s Aaron Lowe

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A new scholarship has been created in memory of Aaron Lowe, the second University of Utah football player to die within the last year. In late September, Lowe was shot and killed in Sugar House. A 22-year-old man, Buk M. Buk, was arrested following an investigation by Salt Lake City […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Heading outdoors this weekend? Things are getting cold and wet quickly in Utah

(ABC4) – The switch has been flipped weather-wise in Utah. According to several key indicators, weather advisories, and forecasts from ABC4’s Pinpoint Weather team, Utah residents will see a pronounced difference from the weather enjoyed last weekend to the weather expected for this one. To borrow an expression, winter is coming. Fall is here now. […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Large Tortoise found roaming University of Utah Campus

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A large tortoise was reunited with his family after being found on the University of Utah’s campus. A University police officer found “Frankie” roaming near the Orthopedic Center on Oct. 3 strolling through a bed of grass. The 50 pound tortoise was transported to a secluded area near the Natural […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

656
Followers
208
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy