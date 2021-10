PLAINVILLE - The winning streak is up to six games for Bristol Central boys soccer. A late goal from senior captain Mark Palma put the Rams in front of Plainville 2-1 with five minutes left in the second half, giving his team its second win over the Blue Devils this season. Central bested Plainville 5-1 on Sept. 13 in the second game of the season and this game played out much differently. The Blue Devils' battle for possession was more competitive and they found an equalizing goal late when senior Gavid Bravado made the score 1-1 in the final 15 minutes of the game.

1 DAY AGO