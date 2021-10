TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – We are hearing from parents after the Hillsborough County School Board decided to change the district’s mask policy on Tuesday. The board voted to remove the medical opt-out requirement, and now all parents have to do is fill out a form saying their child does not have to wear a mask at school. The district says the change was made because the COVID-19 positivity and quarantine rates have decreased significantly since the beginning of the school year. The district’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 733 students and staff are either in quarantine or isolation right now, much...

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO