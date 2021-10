Fans got a shock when WOW (Women of Wrestling) announced a new TV deal with ViacomCBS, but that was far from the only big news. They also revealed that AJ Mendez (formerly AJ Lee of WWE) would be an executive producer for the new show as well as a member of the commentary team, and fans are quite happy to have her back in the wrestling world fold. That said, many wondered if she might make a return to in-ring action as well, and during an interview with WOW's Izzy, she revealed that she technically could return to action if she wanted, but there is one main reason why she hasn't yet.

WWE ・ 5 DAYS AGO