CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

New Boston Village Council sets date for Christmas Parade

By Kimberly Jenkins, The Portsmouth Daily Times, Ohio
tribuneledgernews.com
 7 days ago

Oct. 6—The Village Council of New Boston held their first meeting in the month of October on Tuesday evening. Five members were present with Korey Jones being absent and the Village Clerk, Lana Loper also absent for the meeting. Mayor Junior Williams opened the meeting with roll call being taken...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrfalp.com

The Annual Downtown Christmas Parade Is In Limbo

The Jamestown Chamber of Commerce held an events meeting to discuss upcoming activities downtown and the question was raised whether there will be a parade this year. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Heitzenrater said he spoke with Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist recently about that event, “He mentioned that the City was kind of looking at some potential organizations that could be sort of headline, you know, sort of sponsor and help with some of the organization as well. So, as far as I’m aware, kind of in holding pattern.”
JAMESTOWN, NY
Times Reporter

Zoar Village Council

KEY ACTION Accepted the resignation of fiscal officer Heather Lehmiller. DISCUSSION: Lehmiller did not give a reason for her resignation, which is effective Dec. 31. She did not attend Tuesday’s meeting due to medical reasons. Former fiscal officer Patty Smith took over the duties in Lehmiller’s absence. Mayor Scott Gordon appointed council members Tom Klingaman and Gayle Potelicki to head a search committee for a fiscal officer.
ZOAR, OH
WJAC TV

Date set for 2021 Johnstown Halloween parade

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WJAC) — The Johnstown Halloween Parade is back on thanks to the efforts of multiple community groups, according to Amy Bradley, CEO of the Cambria Regional Chamber. The parade will be held on Tuesday, October 26th at 7 p.m. In the past, Forever Media organized the parade, but...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Korey Jones
Niles Daily Star

Registration underway for Dowagiac’s Candlelight Christmas Parade

DOWAGIAC – The Dowagiac Candlelight Christmas Parade is returning to downtown Dowagiac this December, as one of the community’s time-honored holiday traditions lives on. After a year’s absence due to the pandemic, officials of the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce announced this week the parade will return on Friday, Dec. 3. The parade will step off at 7 p.m. on Main Street, as it circles the central business district on Front Street and Depot Drive.
DOWAGIAC, MI
Daily News-Record

Timberville To Host Winter Fest To Replace Christmas Village

Christmas festivities will return to Timberville’s American Legion Park in December. The town is planning its own holiday celebration following a decision to move the Timberville Christmas Village from the park to Showalter’s Orchard. For one day in December, the stables at American Legion Park will welcome back arts and...
TIMBERVILLE, VA
wydaily.com

Gloucester Christmas and Holiday Parade is Scheduled for December

GLOUCESTER — As localities nationwide are having to make decisions on whether or not to hold annual holiday events, Gloucester County, as of now, is still planning to hold its Christmas and Holiday Parade. According to a county spokesperson, Gloucester County Parks, Recreation & Tourism has opened up registration for...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
Mount Olive Tribune

Seven Springs announces Christmas parade

The holiday season officially kicks off in the county’s oldest municipality Nov. 20. After a one-year absence due to COVID-19, the annual Christmas parade returns to Seven Springs. Ronda Hughes, town commissioner, is spearheading this year’s event and said the response has been “great.”. She is seeking entries from individual...
SEVEN SPRINGS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#The Village Clerk
Tullahoma News

No, the Christmas parade is not canceled

The annual Christmas parade is not in jeopardy of being canceled, despite rumors circulating online, chamber and city officials say. Late Wednesday morning, rumors began spreading that the annual Tullahoma Christmas Parade, sponsored by Stan McNabb Automotive, was canceled due to the “city’s lack of employees.” Chatter about the city being short-staffed was reportedly the impetus for the rumors; however, officials with the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Tullahoma tell The News that the rumors are false, and the Christmas parade will go on as scheduled.
TULLAHOMA, TN
Citizen Tribune

Morristown Christmas Lights Parade to be held on Dec. 2

The Morristown Area Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday it will be partnering with Morristown Pediatric Dentistry to bring the 2021 Morristown Christmas Lights Parade to the community. This year’s parade will be held on Thursday, Dec. 2 in downtown Morristown. The parade will start off at 7 p.m. at the...
MORRISTOWN, TN
Independent Herald

Chamber of Commerce releases Christmas parade entry application

It’s officially Christmas parade season in Scott County. The Scott County Chamber of Commerce on Monday released the entry application for its 73rd annual Christmas parade, which is slated for Saturday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. The parade traditionally is held on the first Saturday of December, beginning at 2...
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
santivachronicle.com

Council Sets Start Date for New City Manager

Incoming City Manager Dana Souza will begin Nov. 15. Council approved his employment contract in the Oct. 5 meeting. He will earn $203,000 annually with monthly allowances for housing, cell phone and vehicle in addition to other benefits. Souza was chosen as the next city manager from more than 90...
SANIBEL, FL
tribuneledgernews.com

Ball Ground Election Guide: City Council, Post 4

Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?. I have lived in Ball Ground for nearly 30 years and moved my business here. In a relatively short time, the City has seen the completion of the sewer system, streetscapes project, park property acquirement, park improvements, new City Hall and administrative building, additions to our City Police Department, and needed additional staffing. The City, through hard work and dedication, has continued to improve. Fine, unique restaurants, new homes on old existing lots close to town, industry building close enough to walk to work, none of this would be possible without the infrastructure improvements completed by the City. These have come about by our respecting creative ideas and property rights. I have years of experience in the private sector with clients wanting to improve their property or open a unique business only to be met with unnecessary expense and red tape. Many of our downtown businesses would not have been allowed with the restrictions seen in nearby areas. Municipalities telling you what color to paint your house, ordinances that mandate how tall your grass can be, happen with the best of intentions and escalate quicker than you expect. I will take something as unique as the Burger Bus over that kind of City Council any day.
BALL GROUND, GA
wchstv.com

Meeting set in Chesapeake to appoint new council members after mass resignations

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WCHS) — The majority of Chesapeake, Ohio's town government resigning on Monday night certainly was not on the agenda, but it is what happened. The only remaining member of council, Paul Hart, told Eyewitness News that former mayor Kimberly Oldaker resigned and then four of her appointed council members followed: Lonnie Sawyers, Allen Barrett, Larry Estep, and Beth Brown. Lenny Abrams stepped down as the fiscal officer.
CHESAPEAKE, OH
Times Reporter

Gnadenhutten Village Council

KEYU ACTION Police Chief Dennis Moody introduced Officer Kyle Lawver as his choice to fill the vacant position in the police department. DISCUSSION: Lawver had been interviewed by the mayor, police chief and councilmen the previous week. He comes to the department with many years experience. He is also an Indian Valley graduate and said that he feels like he is coming home. Council voted unanimously to hire him with a start date of Sept. 27.
GNADENHUTTEN, OH
Daily Iberian

St. Martin Parish Council to set date for public hearing on budget

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Council is scheduled to set a date for its public hearing on this year’s budget at its regular meeting Tuesday evening and officially declare that the parish will have to redraw its political boundaries in coming months as part of the decennial reapportionment process resulting from population shifts identified in the 2020 U.S. Census.
SAINT MARTINVILLE, LA
Laurinburg Exchange

Christmas parade set for Dec. 4; entries are sought

LAURINBURG — It’s been two years, but Santa Claus is just around the corner. The Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Laurinburg Christmas Parade — canceled last year because of COVID — is set for Saturday, Dec. 4, starting at 3 p.m. and registration has already begun. “We’re encouraging...
LAURINBURG, NC
loudounnow.com

Town Council Greenlights Christmas in Middleburg

When the Middleburg Town Council voted to cancel the town’s Oktoberfest amid concerns of spiking COVID cases, fears quickly turned to the fate of the annual Christmas celebration, the community’s largest annual event. But as of last week, unless public health conditions change significantly, the Grinch will be kept at...
MIDDLEBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy