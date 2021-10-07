New Boston Village Council sets date for Christmas Parade

Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?. I have lived in Ball Ground for nearly 30 years and moved my business here. In a relatively short time, the City has seen the completion of the sewer system, streetscapes project, park property acquirement, park improvements, new City Hall and administrative building, additions to our City Police Department, and needed additional staffing. The City, through hard work and dedication, has continued to improve. Fine, unique restaurants, new homes on old existing lots close to town, industry building close enough to walk to work, none of this would be possible without the infrastructure improvements completed by the City. These have come about by our respecting creative ideas and property rights. I have years of experience in the private sector with clients wanting to improve their property or open a unique business only to be met with unnecessary expense and red tape. Many of our downtown businesses would not have been allowed with the restrictions seen in nearby areas. Municipalities telling you what color to paint your house, ordinances that mandate how tall your grass can be, happen with the best of intentions and escalate quicker than you expect. I will take something as unique as the Burger Bus over that kind of City Council any day.

