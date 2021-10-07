Reward offered in county park arson, destruction case

HALTOM CITY (CBSDFW.COM) — It was just after 1:00 a.m. on October 13 when police in Haltom City received reports about a body underneath the Northeast Loop 820 bridge at Denton Highway and sent officers to investigate. After a man, walking by the golf course, found the body he asked another person to call 911 from a nearby apartment complex. When officers arrived they searched under the bridge and located an unresponsive male. Officials say the person appears to be in his early to mid-fifties. (credit: Tim Lavow/CBS 11 News) Once Haltom City Fire arrived at the scene the man was pronounced dead. Police say the man’s name will not be released until he has been positively identified and efforts have been made to notify his family. Police are asking that anyone who might have information regarding this investigation, please contact Haltom City police at 817-222-7000.

HALTOM CITY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO