The prize money in the statewide Vax-2-School program has increased to $2 million. That announcement coming from the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission. Beginning on October 4th, Ohioans aged 12 to 25 can enter online to win one of the 150 $10 thousand scholarships or one of the five $100 thousand scholarships that are being awarded. Participants are encouraged to receive at least one dose of the vaccine before entering.

LOTTERY ・ 10 DAYS AGO