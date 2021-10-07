CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Local Weather History: The Great Chicago Fire of 1871 & How It Is Connected to Our Area

By Chad Evans
WLFI.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am working on this blog post & will continue to add more over the next few days before finishing up. The amount of real estate in the U.S. & southern Canada in drought in 1870-71 was staggering. Also staggering was the amount of area consistently in Extreme to Exceptional Drought (the two worst categories on a scale of 0 to 4 with 0 being "Abnormally Dry" & 4 being "Exceptional Drought". The entire state of Indiana averaged Severe to Extreme Drought during this time with up to Exceptional Drought in Illinois, Michigan & Wisconsin.

CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Showers Increase Overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) — As a cold front arrives tonight, rain chances increase by the early morning hours. (Credit: CBS) The Chicago area will see scattered showers in the morning, with more isolated showers in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS)   With the front stalling overhead, passing showers stay in the forecast through Friday. (Credit: CBS)   Clearing skies for the weekend. TONIGHT: RAIN RETURNS LATE. THUNDER CHANCE. LOW 63. THURSDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGH 70. FRIDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGH 65.
CHICAGO, IL
WLFI.com

The drought in California this summer was the worst on record

The West's historic, multi-year drought is threatening water supply, food production and electricity generation. It has drained reservoirs at incredible rates and fueled one of the most extreme wildfire seasons the region has ever experienced. In California, drought conditions this summer were the most extreme in the entire 126-year record...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

The Windy City's rise from the ashes: Great Chicago Fire of 1871 which killed over 300 people, destroyed a third of built-up areas, and caused $200m in damage marks 150th anniversary

This past week marked the 150th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 which killed about 300 people, incinerated 17,000 buildings, destroyed wide swaths of the city, caused $200million in property damage, and left about a third of its population homeless. A combination of factors, including the drought conditions...
POLITICS
WLFI.com

ISDH: Tippecanoe County has 36 new cases of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Wednesday, October 13, 2,773 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the Indiana COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, 3,291,199 people have received the first dose of the vaccine. 3,321,588 including the single-dose vaccine, are fully vaccinated. locally, Tippecanoe County reports 101,314 have been fully vaccinated.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Covid-19 infections are declining in the US. But hospitalizations are still high in some hotspots

While the rate of Covid-19 infections nationwide is slowing, health care systems in some parts of the country are struggling with hospital wings still packed with patients. In Montana, the state is facing new highs in coronavirus hospitalizations this week, with 510 active cases shown on the state's dashboard website. This eclipses the high set in November, which was before vaccines were readily available, according to data from the Covid Tracking Project.
PUBLIC HEALTH

