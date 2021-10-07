Local Weather History: The Great Chicago Fire of 1871 & How It Is Connected to Our Area

I am working on this blog post & will continue to add more over the next few days before finishing up. The amount of real estate in the U.S. & southern Canada in drought in 1870-71 was staggering. Also staggering was the amount of area consistently in Extreme to Exceptional Drought (the two worst categories on a scale of 0 to 4 with 0 being "Abnormally Dry" & 4 being "Exceptional Drought". The entire state of Indiana averaged Severe to Extreme Drought during this time with up to Exceptional Drought in Illinois, Michigan & Wisconsin.