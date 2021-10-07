CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

At least 15 dead in 5.7-magnitude earthquake in Pakistan

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ySWVz_0cJYDvBI00
Officials in Pakistan said at least 15 people were killed in a 5.7-magnitude earthquake that struck the province of Balochistan on Wednesday. File Photo by Rehan Khan/EPA-EFE

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- More than a dozen people have died in Pakistan after an earthquake struck the province of Balochistan on Wednesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake registered a magnitude of 5.7 on the Richter Scale and its epicenter was located about 12 miles underneath the city of Harnai.

Balochistan Home Minister Zialluh Lango confirmed that at least 15 people were killed and more than 50 others were injured in the quake.

The death toll was likely to increase as effects of the temblor were also felt in Quetta, Sibi, Pishin, Qila Saifullah, Chaman, Ziarat and Zhob.

Rescue sources said that more than 70 houses were damaged.

Comments / 9

Twister
7d ago

Well, The United States Had Better Hurry Up And Send Them A Trillion Dollar's!

Reply(4)
6
Related
AFP

Death toll in Philippines storm rises to 19

The death toll from a storm that triggered landslides and flash floods across the Philippines has risen to at least 19, authorities said Thursday, linking the extreme rainfall to climate change. Because a warmer atmosphere holds more water, climate change increases the risk and intensity of flooding from extreme rainfall.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

At least 19 dead in Philippines tropical storm

A tropical storm in the Philippines has left dead at least 19 people, disaster response officials said Thursday.Philippine authorities say they are still investigating a further 11 deaths that may have been caused by the tropical storm Kompasu, which triggered landslides and flash floods as it barreled over the northern tip of the Asia-Pacific islands on Monday.Another 14 people have been reported missing in the Philippines.Kompasu also left one person dead in Hong Kong as it reached typhoon strength while crossing open sea south of the Chinese city on Wednesday. Kompasu returned to tropical storm strength after making landfall on the Chinese island province of Hainan and weakened further as it headed out to sea and toward northern Vietnam on Thursday, with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers (40 miles) per hour.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Strongest quake since volcano erupted shakes Spanish island

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake shook La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands in what was the strongest recorded temblor since volcanic eruptions began 26 days ago, authorities said Thursday.The quake was one of around 60 recorded overnight, Spain’s National Geographic Institute said, as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continued to spew fiery rivers of lava that are destroying everything in their path and dumping molten rock into the Atlantic Ocean The flow from three rivers of molten rock broadened to 1.7 kilometers (about a mile), the La Palma government said.Hard, black lava now covers 640 hectares (1,580 acres) on the western side of the island, authorities said, though most of la Palma is unaffected.The lava has partially or completely destroyed more than 1,500 buildings, though prompt evacuations have so far avoided casualties. More than 6,000 people have had to abandon their homes.La Palma is part of Spain’s Canary Islands, an Atlantic Ocean archipelago off northwest Africa whose economy depends on tourism and the cultivation of the Canary plantain.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
195K+
Followers
42K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy