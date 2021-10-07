At least 15 dead in 5.7-magnitude earthquake in Pakistan

Officials in Pakistan said at least 15 people were killed in a 5.7-magnitude earthquake that struck the province of Balochistan on Wednesday. File Photo by Rehan Khan/EPA-EFE

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- More than a dozen people have died in Pakistan after an earthquake struck the province of Balochistan on Wednesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake registered a magnitude of 5.7 on the Richter Scale and its epicenter was located about 12 miles underneath the city of Harnai.

Balochistan Home Minister Zialluh Lango confirmed that at least 15 people were killed and more than 50 others were injured in the quake.

The death toll was likely to increase as effects of the temblor were also felt in Quetta, Sibi, Pishin, Qila Saifullah, Chaman, Ziarat and Zhob.

Rescue sources said that more than 70 houses were damaged.