CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boynton Beach, FL

Boynton Beach Police Charge Man With Double DUI Manslaughter

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 7 days ago

Two Killed, Police Say, When Man Plowed Into Car On Boynton Beach Blvd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=230eGR_0cJYD32f00
Saul Garcia Guzman, Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boynton Beach Police late Wednesday night announced the arrest of a man who they say killed two people last month in a horrific DUI crash on Boynton Beach Blvd.

The following is the narrative of the advisory issued by Boynton Beach Police. We are running the complete arrest report, provided Wednesday night by police, below.

A Boynton Beach man is in custody tonight, charged with DUI manslaughter for a traffic crash that killed two people last month. Saul Garcia Guzman, 29, is also charged with driving without a license causing death.

Investigation determined that Garcia Guzman was driving under the influence at a high rate of speed when his Volkswagen Jetta struck the rear of a Hyundai Elantra that was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Boynton Beach Boulevard and Winchester Park Boulevard on Sept. 19. The impact caused the Hyundai to ignite, strike a sidewalk and then a cement utility police, where it became engulfed in flames.

The male driver and female passenger inside the Hyundai died, and Garcia Guzman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. He was released from the hospital this afternoon and taken to the Palm Beach County Jail.

“This devastating tragedy is a stark reminder of the very dangerous consequences of drinking and driving,” Boynton Beach Police Chief Michael G. Gregory said. “We hope tonight’s arrest brings some comfort to the victims’ family and loved ones.”

GarciaGuzmanPC

The article Boynton Beach Police Charge Man With Double DUI Manslaughter appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Brianna Tanner, 21, Killed In Boca Raton Crash

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, in a media advisory, says that 21 year old Brianna Tanner died early Monday as a result of a crash on September 11th. Tanner lived in the 11100 block of Ladino Street. According […] The article Brianna Tanner, 21, Killed In Boca Raton Crash appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: Designated Driver Charged With DUI In Delray Beach

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The designated driver is the person who is NOT supposed to drink, but a police report obtained by BocaNewsNow.com suggests that Navila Khan may have misunderstood her role. The self-proclaimed “designated driver” was charged with DUI on Monday, and […] The article FLORIDA: Designated Driver Charged With DUI In Delray Beach appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Police Seek Boca Raton Man Missing Since 1997

Robert “Bobby” Goodman Vanished From Boca Raton, Near Lyons and Clint Moore. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a man missing since 1997. Yes, you read that correctly. Bobby Goodman left his home on August 3rd, 1997 […] The article Police Seek Boca Raton Man Missing Since 1997 appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS: Woman Says Car “Might Have Blown Up,” Charged With DUI

Chivan Stanley’s Emotions: “Changed From Happy To Sad To Crying Then Anger,” According To Deputy. POLICE: SHE WAS “OBNOXIOUS.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Chivan Stanley allegedly told police that the reason one tire of her 2012 Hyundai was on a […] The article COPS: Woman Says Car “Might Have Blown Up,” Charged With DUI appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Boynton Beach, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

WHERE IS SHE? Boynton Beach Police Seek Missing Woman

BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is searching for a missing 68 year old woman. Detectives are asking anyone with information to immediately call 911. From Boynton Beach Police:. Boynton Beach Police are searching for 68-year-old Silvia Gutierrez, who was...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Victimized By Helper Found On Next Door App

Police Charge, Jail Woman Who Allegedly Preyed On South Palm Beach County Senior Citizen. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boynton Beach woman was victimized by a helper she hired off of the “NextDoor” app, an app popular with area senior citizens. Irina Siegele […] The article Woman Victimized By Helper Found On Next Door App appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: Do You Have Video Of Body On Highway?

If You Have Photos, Video Of Dead Body On Florida Highway, Police Would Like To See Your Work. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The investigation continues into the body found on I-595 on Friday. If you have video or photos of the body, the […] The article POLICE: Do You Have Video Of Body On Highway? appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

OUR VIEW: Boca Raton Police Department Has A Facebook Problem

We Call On Chief Michele Miuccio To Follow The Lead Of All Other Local Police Departments. Stop Requiring Social Media Accounts To See Police Information. If Facebook Was A Neighborhood, Police Would Set Up Substation. Why Is The Department Forcing Visits To That Neighborhood? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) […] The article OUR VIEW: Boca Raton Police Department Has A Facebook Problem appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Police#Beach Blvd#Boynton#Metrodesk Media#Llc Rrb#Hyundai
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA TURNPIKE: SEVEN MILE BACKUP AT GLADES ROAD IN BOCA RATON

Major Crash Closes One Southbound Lane. Situation Worsening Wednesday Morning. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 10:45 a.m: Situation under control, traffic has returned to normal conditions BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A major traffic situation is developing at 8:42 a.m. Wednesday on Florida’s Turnpike at Glades Road. According […] The article FLORIDA TURNPIKE: SEVEN MILE BACKUP AT GLADES ROAD IN BOCA RATON appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: Boca Raton Woman Under Influence With Child In Car

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman was allegedly driving under the influence with a child under age 18 in her car. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Maria Otero-Atria was stopped in the area of 6072 West Palmetto Park Road […] The article POLICE: Boca Raton Woman Under Influence With Child In Car appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: BODY FOUND ON AREA HIGHWAY

Know Anything? Call Crimestoppers. Police Investigating. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you know anything about a body on the side of I-595, police would like to hear from you. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says a body was found near Hiatus Road and I-595 […] The article FLORIDA: BODY FOUND ON AREA HIGHWAY appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Attorney Gary Kovacs Guilty, Re-Arrested After Allegedly Leaving Court

Gary Kovacs, According To Court Records, Fled Before Guilty Verdicts Read. Bench Warrant Issued. Kovacs Now In Jail. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton attorney charged with money laundering and fraud has been found guilty. But Gary Kovacs wasn’t present for the […] The article Boca Raton Attorney Gary Kovacs Guilty, Re-Arrested After Allegedly Leaving Court appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
BOCANEWSNOW

WATCH THE VIDEO: Pickup Slams Into Car, Trooper On I-95

Pickup Was Hit By Another Car That Fled. Anyone With Information Is Asked To Call Police. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a vehicle that caused a major crash on I-95 near Hypoluxo Road on Thursday, then fled. […] The article WATCH THE VIDEO: Pickup Slams Into Car, Trooper On I-95 appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Police To Target Bicyclists, Motorists During High Visibility Enforcement

Delray Beach Police Say Effort Will Keep Bicyclists, Pedestrians Safer. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Bicyclists are too frequently killed or critically injured in and around Delray Beach. Now, the Delray Beach Police Department is preparing to initiate high visibility enforcement details to ensure […] The article Police To Target Bicyclists, Motorists During High Visibility Enforcement appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: Woman Slaps Self On Face As Cop Watches, Now Charged With DUI

REPORT: Suspect Says She Was Drinking With Coworkers At Delray Beach Car Dealership. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman who says she was drinking in the parking lot of a Delray Beach car dealership was stopped for DUI by Delray Beach Police after […] The article POLICE: Woman Slaps Self On Face As Cop Watches, Now Charged With DUI appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TRAFFIC: I-95 Issues To Continue In, Near Boca Raton Overnight This Week

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Overnight traffic issues will continue this week for motorists on I-95. Express lane construction remains a priority for FDOT in the area — but that means anyone driving on I-95 in and around Boca overnight may experience annoyance. From […] The article TRAFFIC: I-95 Issues To Continue In, Near Boca Raton Overnight This Week appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HOT AIR: West Boca Raton Woman Accused Of Breaking Mom’s Nose Over Broken A/C

CENTURY VILLAGE: PBSO Responds For Air Conditioning Dispute. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A broken air conditioner allegedly led to a broken nose in West Boca Raton’s Century Village. Now, 46 year old Katrina Blumenfeld is charged with “battery on a person 65 years […] The article HOT AIR: West Boca Raton Woman Accused Of Breaking Mom’s Nose Over Broken A/C appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

WATCH THE VIDEO: Man Steals Trailer On Camera, PBSO Asks For Tips

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man stole a trailer containing a pressure washer and chemicals from the a parking lot in Lantana. The theft was caught on camera. Police released the video, which you can view below. The theft, which occurred in […] The article WATCH THE VIDEO: Man Steals Trailer On Camera, PBSO Asks For Tips appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
LANTANA, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
26K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy