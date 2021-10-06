Boynton Beach Police Charge Man With Double DUI Manslaughter

Two Killed, Police Say, When Man Plowed Into Car On Boynton Beach Blvd.

Saul Garcia Guzman, Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boynton Beach Police late Wednesday night announced the arrest of a man who they say killed two people last month in a horrific DUI crash on Boynton Beach Blvd.

The following is the narrative of the advisory issued by Boynton Beach Police. We are running the complete arrest report, provided Wednesday night by police, below.

A Boynton Beach man is in custody tonight, charged with DUI manslaughter for a traffic crash that killed two people last month. Saul Garcia Guzman, 29, is also charged with driving without a license causing death.

Investigation determined that Garcia Guzman was driving under the influence at a high rate of speed when his Volkswagen Jetta struck the rear of a Hyundai Elantra that was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Boynton Beach Boulevard and Winchester Park Boulevard on Sept. 19. The impact caused the Hyundai to ignite, strike a sidewalk and then a cement utility police, where it became engulfed in flames.

The male driver and female passenger inside the Hyundai died, and Garcia Guzman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. He was released from the hospital this afternoon and taken to the Palm Beach County Jail.

“This devastating tragedy is a stark reminder of the very dangerous consequences of drinking and driving,” Boynton Beach Police Chief Michael G. Gregory said. “We hope tonight’s arrest brings some comfort to the victims’ family and loved ones.”

