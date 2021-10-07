CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Junction, CO

Dillard’s holds its official grand opening at Mesa Mall

KREX
KREX
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V88PA_0cJYBdKC00

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo — The highly anticipated wait is over. What was once an idea in 2019, is now reality, the official grand opening of Dillard’s.

Residents of Grand Junction were excited about the new department store, “This is just heaven, having a really nice store in Grand Junction. We were here Friday for the soft opening and we were so impressed, the store is just beautiful. That’s why we got here early to be one of the first in the door, we want to welcome Dillard’s.”

People from all over western Colorado and even a few from out of state, waited in line to get their hands on some of the good buys.

Teresa Peck, who’s visiting Grand Junction, says, “I like everything they sell and I like it because I can get some help. I came in today to look for a certain type of underwear and she knew just where to direct me.”

Dillard’s won’t just make a new customer base happy, city leaders hope to reestablish in-person shopping on the Western Slope.

Diane Schwenke, President and CEO of the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce, says, “it will also re-cement our position as a regional hub for shopping and we’re really hoping to recapture those dollars people have been spending with online retailers.”

Carlos Torres, Dillard’s Store Manager, says, “everything we’ve heard and the support that we receive from the community and so it’s so gratifying that we here to please them, it’s about you guys, it’s about Grand Junction, it’s about the entire Valley, that’s what we’re here for.”

Dillard’s will employ roughly 100 people.

With the holiday season sneaking up on us, Schwenke says the store could generate six figures in a single week.

Schwenke also says, “I would not be surprised particularly when we get into the Christmas season that you could see them generating $500,000 to $1,000,000 weekly or even on a very good day or weekend like Thanksgiving.”

Another vendor at Dillard’s is Parfums de Marly. For more information, visit https://us.parfums-de-marly.com// .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

COVID-19 Community Testing Site Moves to Mesa County Fairgrounds

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Starting Tuesday, October 19, the community COVID-19 testing site, located at the Mesa County Fairgrounds (2785 US-50, Grand Junction), will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m, Tuesday through Friday. Saturday hours will now be available from 9 a.m. to noon.  The fairgrounds location provides shelter from rain and snow, […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
KREX

Hispanic Heritage thrives on inclusivity with Western Colorado Latino Chamber of Commerce members

GRAND VALLEY, Colo. (KREX) – The Western Colorado Latino Chamber of Commerce is a portal to services and opportunities for Latino communities and that’s what sets it apart. Building membership means collaborating with businesses and organizations like Child and Migrant Services. Based in Palisade, CMS has been active in the Grand Valley for the last […]
PALISADE, CO
KREX

New mask mandates for three District 51 schools in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo — For students returning to Fruita 8/9 School, Dos Rios Elementary School, or New Emerson School at Columbus, the halls might look very different next week. An increase in positive COVID-19 cases prompted school officials to mandate new masks requirements. Some students told me masks give them anxiety, others told me sometimes it […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Business
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Colorado City, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Lifestyle
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KREX

Elk roaming Colorado with tire around neck for 2 years freed

PINE, Colo. (AP) — Wildlife officials in Colorado say an elusive elk that has been wandering the hills with a car tire around its neck for at least two years has finally been freed of the obstruction. The 4 1/2-year-old, 600-pound (270-kilogram) bull elk was spotted near Pine Junction, southwest of Denver, on Saturday evening and tranquilized, […]
COLORADO STATE
KREX

KREX

64
Followers
182
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy