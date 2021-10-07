Dillard’s holds its official grand opening at Mesa Mall

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo — The highly anticipated wait is over. What was once an idea in 2019, is now reality, the official grand opening of Dillard’s.



Residents of Grand Junction were excited about the new department store, “This is just heaven, having a really nice store in Grand Junction. We were here Friday for the soft opening and we were so impressed, the store is just beautiful. That’s why we got here early to be one of the first in the door, we want to welcome Dillard’s.”



People from all over western Colorado and even a few from out of state, waited in line to get their hands on some of the good buys.



Teresa Peck, who’s visiting Grand Junction, says, “I like everything they sell and I like it because I can get some help. I came in today to look for a certain type of underwear and she knew just where to direct me.”



Dillard’s won’t just make a new customer base happy, city leaders hope to reestablish in-person shopping on the Western Slope.



Diane Schwenke, President and CEO of the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce, says, “it will also re-cement our position as a regional hub for shopping and we’re really hoping to recapture those dollars people have been spending with online retailers.”



Carlos Torres, Dillard’s Store Manager, says, “everything we’ve heard and the support that we receive from the community and so it’s so gratifying that we here to please them, it’s about you guys, it’s about Grand Junction, it’s about the entire Valley, that’s what we’re here for.”



Dillard’s will employ roughly 100 people.



With the holiday season sneaking up on us, Schwenke says the store could generate six figures in a single week.



Schwenke also says, “I would not be surprised particularly when we get into the Christmas season that you could see them generating $500,000 to $1,000,000 weekly or even on a very good day or weekend like Thanksgiving.”

