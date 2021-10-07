Letter to the Editor: “A failure to take necessary actions”

With over 700,000 US citizens dead, the Covid-19 pandemic continues to take lives while damaging our economy. The more dangerous Delta variant is affecting more children, many ending up in hospitals. The Center for Disease Control, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and Children’s Hospital Wisconsin have clearly stated that all children who can’t get the vaccine should be wearing masks in schools. The Germantown School Board, however, has decided not to heed their clear warnings. The Germantown School Board has decided to do little to prevent outbreaks from happening in their schools. Even after being told by students, parents, researchers, and doctors at school board meetings that masks are the best way to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the School Board hasn’t put in any policy requiring masking. The transmission rate in Washington County schools continues to rise, with an average of 8 new student cases every school day for the past 3 weeks. Still, the school board has failed to take the necessary actions to protect our children.